Bills 2020 draft class rookie season review and expectations for year 2: CB Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) celebrates his fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the main position battles to keep an eye on for the Bills during training camp is that number two cornerback spot.

Levi Wallace is one of the main candidates but don’t count out Dane Jackson as he gets ready to start his sophomore season.

Even though Jackson was only active for five games his rookie season, he managed to make the most of those opportunities. Jackson made some big plays last year with 15 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. It’s a small sample size but enough to make a good position battle leading up to the season.

Now Wallace is of course also in the mix as he’s heading into his fourth season. He’ll once again compete for the starting job. If the season started today, Wallace would likely be the starter. He’s got the edge over Jackson when it comes to experience but the corner from Pitt could make a strong case during training camp for himself.

“I think it’s really just we know who we are in certain positions in different depth levels, I want to see these young guys and what they can do against good competition, we have some good depth on the other side of the ball that is going to test them so it’ll be interesting to see who takes advantage of the opportunity on a consistent basis,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said earlier in June.

“I think we have a little bit of tell to this point but we aren’t really playing football yet and we aren’t today either. But it’ll be a good chance to see them against Diggs, Emmanuel, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Then there’s the option of bringing in a free agent corner to add to the mix. Either way, it’ll be a big talking point once camp hits and Jackson has a big opportunity to make a strong statement during his second training camp in the NFL.