Bills 2020 draft class rookie season review and expectations for year 2: QB Jake Fromm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When reviewing the Bills 2020 rookie class and how they played, there’s not a lot to say about quarterback Jake Fromm when it comes to his performance because no one got to see it, not even in practice.

He was isolated from the rest of the quarterbacks but he did play an important role during the pandemic. Last season was tough for every rookie adjusting to life in the NFL because of Covid. The virtual offseason didn’t make things easy on these guys and if that wasn’t enough try having to be away from your teammates during the entire year on top of it.

That’s what Fromm had to do serving as the Bills emergency Covid quarterback, practicing away from the rest of the group in case there was an outbreak in the QB room. Now despite that, from the coaches’ perspective, it doesn’t seem like that set him back.

“Yeah a little bit unique, you know a unique year for everyone particularly him with the things we asked him to do being the Covid quarterback but Jake’s really smart,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said this spring.

“We talk about placing a high premium on bring in intelligent players, he’s really smart so some of the reps that he’s missed he’s able to I’d say translate just watching the tape from far away and picking up on the coaching point and really being able to apply it with not a lot of reps. He’s had to learn to do that because he is very intelligent.”

Last season the Bills kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and four total with Davis Webb on the practice squad. But that was mostly for insurance purposes because of the pandemic. It’s unlikely they’ll keep that many this year.

If the Bills go with just two, barring any kind of set back, Mitch Trubisky will be the number two, Josh Allen’s backup. But they could keep more if they feel that extra protection, extra insurance is once again needed and therefore Fromm would still be in the mix.

“He’s out here competing with Davis and Mitch. He’s having a nice camp right now in terms of the things we’ve asked him to do and throwing the football,” Daboll said.

“Just a young player, kind of again almost like a rookie in a sense just from what happened last year but great attitude, good toughness about him, mental toughness about him and he’ll have an opportunity to show what he can do here come July.”

Even though it’s not for a starting position when it comes to the quarterbacks, it will still be a good roster spot battle worth keeping an eye on come training camp.