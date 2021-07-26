Bills 2020 draft class rookie season review and expectations for year 2: WR Gabriel Davis

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to the Bills 2020 draft class, wide receiver Gabriel Davis had arguably the best rookie season of the group and heading into year two there’s good reason to believe he’ll have an even better season.

During training camp last year it was clear Davis was ready for the NFL despite dealing with the virtual offseason. John Brown even commented on how prepared Davis was, even helping out some of the veterans during training camp.

Early on he made head turning plays and that carried over to the season. Davis started off as the number four wide receiver but when Brown got here, he took advantage of those snaps.

The Bills drafted Davis in the fourth-round out of UCF and added some much needed size to the group and along with it that contested catch ability.

He ended 2020 with 35 catches for 599 yards. He also finished second on the team with seven touchdown catches, four of those going for 20 or more yards, proving he can be a threat downfield.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis lead all rookies last season with five touchdowns of 20 or more yards.

Looking at this Bills wide receiving core as a whole, once again it’s a crowed and talented group with most guys in the room returning from a year ago. The only big difference is they released Brown and signed veteran Emmanuel Sanders in free agency.

Sanders brings versatility with the ability to play both on the outside and inside but I wouldn’t slot him in as the starter just yet. If Davis has another impressive training camp and can pick up that chemistry with Josh Allen right where he left off, I wouldn’t be surprised if Davis becomes the starter opposite of Stefon Diggs.