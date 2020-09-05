Bills 53-Man Roster Released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here is the 53-man roster for the Buffalo Bills.

QB: Josh Allen, Matt Barkely, Jake Fromm

RB: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, TJ Yeldon, Taiwan Jones

FB: Pat DiMarco (Injured Reserve)

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Isaiah Hodgins

TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Tommy Sweeney (PUP), Lee Smith, Reggie Gilliam

OL: Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, Brian Winters, Ty Nsekhe, Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger

DE: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Trent Murphy, AJ Epenesa, Darryl Johnson

DT: Ed Oliver, Quinton Jefferson, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler

LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, AJ Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Del’Shawn Phillips

CB: Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Josh Norman

S: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Siran Neal

K: Tyler Bass

P: Corey Bojorquez

LS: Reid Ferguson

