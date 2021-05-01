Bills sixth-round draft pick Marquez Stevenson reunites with Tre’Davious White and Ed Oliver

Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many of the Bills draft picks already have ties to Buffalo, Greg Rousseau’s parents lived in Western New York in the 90’s, Tommy Doyle played against A.J. Epenesa in college, Damar Hamlin played with Dane Jackson in college at Pitt and Marquez Stevenson also reunites with some familiar faces.

The Bills drafted the Houston wide receiver 203rd overall in the sixth-round and gets to play on the same NFL team with one of his motivators growing up, Tre’Davious White.

“Just seeing him go to LSU and see him do the things he was doing. He was motivating me always,” Stevenson said on a zoom call with reporters.

Stevenson and White both grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“We faced obstacles every day walking outside.”

Stevenson was friends with White’s little brother so they’ve known each other since Stevenson was 10 years old.

“I met him when I was real young and I’ve been following his path ever since he went to high school to LSU now to Buffalo so I’ve been following his path for a long time and I know I’ve been around him a lot of time also,” Stevenson said.

Not only does Stevenson already know White, he also gets to play on the same team as his college roommate, Ed Oliver.

“For us to end up in the same place it’s crazy. So me and Ed linking back up that’s gonna be everything,” Stevenson explained.

And Oliver was one of Stevenson’s teammates that helped him overcome adversity throughout his college career when he broke his collarbone his freshman year in 2016 and missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL.

“Ed was motivating me. Just seeing him ball, we lived together so he would come home and we would just discuss what he just did on the field so that motivated me in a way,” Stevenson said.

In 2018, Stevenson came back from that injury even stronger to lead Houston in catches (75) for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also make an impact on special teams, which is something the Bills look for when acquiring players. Of the 38 kicks he returned for 889 yards, he took three of those to the house. So what makes him such a dynamic returner?

“My speed and my vision, me being able to cut without slowing down, me being able to cut full speed and just my toughness also, not being afraid to run through tackles also,” Stevenson explained.

So that adds some competition for the spot for Isaiah McKenzie after losing Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts in free agency.

During the pre-draft process Stevenson was also able to extensive discussions with the Bills.

“We had real good conversations. I got a chance to meet with the scouts at the Senior Bowl and we had long conversations. They got to know me and I got know them also and they told me like what they’ve seen in me as a player,” Stevenson said.