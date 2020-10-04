Bills activate CB Josh Norman from injured reserve

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After missing the first three games of the season, the Bills activated cornerback Josh Norman from injured reserve after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Norman has yet to make his Bills debut after signing with Buffalo in free agency. Before that, Norman spent the past four seasons with Washington.

The Bills brought in Norman to compete for the starting job opposite of Tre’Davious White and provide competition with last year’s starter, Levi Wallace. But Norman’s injury put that on hold and Wallace kept his starting spot.

We’ll see if that will be the case this weekend as Norman can play in his first game with the Bills on Sunday as they take on the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Wallace had a tough game in week two against the Dolphins as Ryan Fitzpatrick targeted him a lot. But he bounced back well in last week’s game against the Rams and came up with an interception in the first half.

In order to make room for Norman, the Bills released cornerback and UB football alum Cam Lewis but then added him back to the practice squad.