Bills activate Matt Milano off injured reserve

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo activated Matt Milano off injured reserve ahead of Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Milano was placed on IR after the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots in Week 8. According to a press release from the team, Milano had been dealing with a pec injury since Week 4 against the Raiders.

Teammate Jordan Poyer talked about the prospect of getting Milano back for this week’s game.

“Him back on the football field is another playmaker back on the field able to create havoc and make plays,” Poyer said. “It’ll be huge to get Matt back.”

He returns to a defense that has been playing better in recent weeks. Tremaine Edmunds spoke on the defensive improvement.

“It’s a perfect time to go out and display what we can do,” Edmunds said. “We never panicked, man, it’s just you know how the season goes, sometimes you have ups, sometimes you have downs, but it’s about how you respond. I think we do a good job of holding each other accountable.”

Buffalo now has a very healthy defense as they prepare to face the 49ers.

Kickoff is at 8:15.