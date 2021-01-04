Bills activate TE Tyler Kroft, sign WR Kenny Stills and WR Tanner Gentry to practice squad

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills activated tight end Tyler Kroft from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday. Kroft was placed on the list on Saturday and did not play in the Week 17 game after a positive COVID-19 test over the weekend.

Along with Kroft’s activation, the Bills also made some roster moves ahead of the Wild Card match up with the Indianapolis Colts.

After weeks of conversations with Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, the Bills signed wide receiver Kenny Stills to the practice squad on Monday.

An eight-year veteran in the league, Stills started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints where he spent his first two seasons before making the move to Miami where he played four seasons with the Dolphins. Stills has played the last two seasons in Houston. He has recorded 4,843 yards on 310 receptions for 37 touchdowns.

Along with the addition of Stills, the Bills also signed wide receiver Tanner Gentry to the practice squad. Josh Allen’s college teammate at Wyoming, Gentry played four games with the Chicago Bears in 2017.

The Bills released wide receiver Gary Jennings and wide receiver J.J. Nelson from the practice squad on Monday.