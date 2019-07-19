Bills add Coleman, Bush retires

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) The Bills announced two roster moves Friday. The team said that safety Rafael Bush has retired from the NFL and was placed on the retired/reserve list. The Bills also announced the signing of veteran safety Kurt Coleman to a one-year deal.
The 31-year old Coleman spent the 2018 season with the New Orleans Saints after 4 years with the Carolina Panthers, a year with the Kansas City Chiefs and starting the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coleman has collected 21 interceptions in his 9-year NFL career. He enjoyed his most successful season with the Panthers in 2016 when he started 15 games, collecting 95 tackles, 1 sack, 7 passes defended and 4 interceptions.
No reason was given by the Bills for Bush’s retirement, with the announcement coming just 6 days before the start of training camp.