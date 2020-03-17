Bills Add Veteran DE Mario Addison

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles as Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison (97) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–In another late night move from GM Brandon Beane, the Bills have reportedly acquired free agent DE Mario Addison. The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Per source, the Bills have agreed to a three-year deal with DE Mario Addison — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 17, 2020

Addison was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and has been with the Panthers since 2013. Last year, he tallied 9.5 sacks. In his career, the DE has 55 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Over the last four years, the DE has racked up 39 sacks, the 11th most in the NFL that time period.

The Carolina Connection continues, as Addison worked with Beane and Sean McDermott, along with new defensive line coach Eric Washington, who came to Buffalo from the Panthers back in January.