BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It was a marathon, not a sprint for 14 golfers as they attempted to play 100 holes of golf at Crag Burn Golf Club on Tuesday to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital. Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti led the way in fundraising before the event by raising over $15,000.

"The event's really important to us. I'm on the foundation board for Oishei, so we like to do our part. Golf is usually our favorite thing to do, so when we heard about the 100 holes, we were a little nervous about it being 100, but we split down the middle so we could get out here and get some exercise and raise some money for a lot of the programs that this supports with Oishei Children's Hospital, so we picked a perfect day," Patti Thomas said.