Bills at Dolphins: BKL 5 questions with Jordan Poyer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a special weekend for Jordan Poyer at the beginning of the month as his documentary “The Kid From Austoria” premiered at Seneca One in downtown Buffalo.

Poyer teamed up with sports marketing team Avalon Sports to put this together.

News 4’s Heather Prusak talked with Poyer about that special project plus heading back to Florida this weekend, his dogs, his relationship with Micah Hyde and more in this week’s five questions segment on Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of week two’s matchup with the Dolphins.