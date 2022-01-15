Bills blow out Patriots 47-17, advance to Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the third meeting with the Patriots in six weeks, it was another bitter cold matchup in the Wild Card round, but like they did at Gillette Stadium in Week 16, the Bills trounced rival New England 47-17 to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

Josh Allen had an outstanding performance on the field, completing 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Scoring came early and often for Buffalo, with the Bills scoring touchdowns on each of their seven drives of the game. That was the first time in NFL history that a team was able to score on each of their drives in the postseason.

The Bills out-gained the Patriots 300 to 127 in the first half. 106 of the Patriot yards came through the air from Mac Jones, who completed 10 of 16 passes but also tossed an interception. The rout continued throughout the final two quarters, with Buffalo finishing with 482 total yards over the Patriots’ 305 total yards.

Buffalo absolutely dominated the first half, not only with yardage but more importantly with points. The Bills scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and added two more TDs in the second to lead the Pats 27-3 at the half.

The Patriots didn’t get their first touchdown until late in the third quarter, when Mac Jones took his team 75-yards down the field for the first time in the game for the score. New England would add another garbage time touchdown in the last few minutes of the game, but the Patriots could never catch up.

The Bills hand New England their final loss of the 2021 NFL season. They finish with a 10-7 record.

Buffalo moves on to the Divisional Round, where they will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or Sunday’s winner of Kansas City vs Pittsburgh.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: The Bills go 9 plays in 70-yards and finish with an incredible eight-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone. 7-0 Bills.

1Q: Mac Jones tosses a pass up to the end zone but Micah Hyde leaps in for the interception. Buffalo gets points off the turnover thanks to an 80-yard drive. Allen connects with Knox again in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. 14-0 Bills.

2Q: On the next Bills drive, they take it 78-yards, including a 22-yard third down pass from Allen to Gabriel Davis, and finish with a three-yard TD run by Devin Singletary. The extra point is blocked by the Pats. 20-0 Bills.

2Q: After forcing the Patriots to punt, the Bills put together a four play, 89-yard drive that includes a 45-yard connection from Allen to Stefon Diggs, and is capped off with a 16-yard touchdown run by Singletary. 27-0 Bills.

2Q: New England gets on the board for the first time as time expires going into the half. Nick Folk kicks a 44-yard field goal. 27-3 Bills.

3Q: On the Patriots first drive in the second half, Hunter Henry tips the ball up and Levi Wallace is there to snag the interception. Again, the Bills get points off the turnover. Six plays later, Allen connects with a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders in the end zone for the 34-yard touchdown. 33-3 Bills.

3Q: New England gets their first touchdown of the game. 33-10 Bills.

4Q: On the next Buffalo possession, the Bills trounce 77-yards down the field in nine plays and cap it off with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis. 40-10 Bills.

4Q: Following a massive 52-yard punt return from Micah Hyde, the Bills only need three plays to find the end zone again. A 38-yard Knox reception brings the Bills down to the one-yard line, and two plays later Allen connects with OL Tommy Doyle for the touchdown pass. 47-10 Bills.

4Q: The Patriots score their second touchdown of the game. 47-17 Bills.