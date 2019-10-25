Bills boast top red zone offense in NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Through the first six games the Bills defense has really shouldered the load and carried the Bills to a 5-1 start.



The offense has had its shining moments but, averaging only 20 points per game isn’t a great recipe for success in the NFL, and quarterback Josh Allen knows that.

“We’ve done a lot of self-scouting and just kind of shooting ourselves in the foot whether it’s a mental error, it’s me not you know making the right decision at the line of scrimmage, pre-snap penalties, something like that, it’s really not what the other teams doing,” Allen explained to reporters when asked about the offensive struggles on Wednesday.

“We got to go out there, we got to execute our stuff. We’ve got a good enough game plan with Coach Daboll and we’re very well coached and we’re smart and tough team. I truly believe that and I think that as long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, I make the right decisions and put the ball in our playmakers’ hands, I think that’s where we’re going to find our success.”

While there have been some self-inflicted wounds, the Bills have had plenty of success scoring when they reach the red zone.

In 16 trips inside the 20 this season, the Bills have scored 11 touchdowns. Their 68-percent success rate inside the red zone is the best in the NFL.



“It’s kill or be killed,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “We understand that in the red zone, we have to come up with points we need to get in. Sometimes, it’s three, but we are pushing for seven. And, that’s really the mentality that every time we get there let’s get on the board.”

“Do your job every play,” echoed tight end Lee Smith. “Daboll calls the play, Josh makes sure he gets in the right situations and, having those two guys leading us is where it starts. They get the credit. The other 10 of us that are on the field when those are called, after Josh gets his mitts on it, you know, it’s our jobs just to do our jobs.”