INDIANAPOLIS (WIVB) – Over the years, teams have tried to propose new ways to change the NFL overtime rules but ever since the Bills heartbreaking loss to Kansas City in last year’s epic divisional-round game, it’s even more of a hot topic that’s continued to create discussions among teams.

“We’ve got a proposal baked in there and we’ll see how it goes,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL combine on Tuesday.

After the Chiefs came back and tied the game to force overtime, Kansas City won the coin toss, chose to receive the ball and, under the current rules, won by scoring a touchdown on that first possession. Josh Allen and the Bills never got a chance to touch the ball and now many teams are coming up with their own ideas of how to change the rules.

“I do think there will be some changes. I think there’s, I don’t know how many proposals. A GM and I laughed at the Senior Bowl there was gonna be 32 different proposals,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane laughed at the Combine on Tuesday.

And while there’s been many ideas floated out there, Beane says their thought is focused on the clock rather than how many times both teams get the ball.

“But we definitely put our stamp on one and ours is gonna be more, without getting into detail, more instead of one possession and then you get the other possession, is a time you know similar to in basketball you play five minutes, baseball both teams get the top half, the bottom half so a time limit and I’m talking about postseason only, to play it out and that way both teams will definitely have a chance and maybe even more than one possession,” Beane explained.

So why postseason only?

“You got player safety and so it’s a 17-game season. I personally don’t think ties in the regular season are as big of a deal but in postseason, you’ve worked that long, you’ve played a 17-game season, you’ve been working since April or May, you know everything on the line,” Bean said.

“Let’s just play it out and a certain amount of time, that’s our opinion. I don’t know that that’ll be the final result in March at the owner’s meetings but I think there’s gonna be some good proposals and hopefully it at least comes to a point where both teams get an opportunity.”

The Bills loss in January was just the latest example of a team that benefited from winning the coin toss in overtime. The Chiefs were actually on the other side of it in the AFC Championship game of the 2018 season when New England won the toss and found the end zone on the first possession to win it 37-31. Just like Allen in January, Patrick Mahomes in that game also could only watch from the sideline as Tom Brady marched down the field to win the game.

“I think if you’re wired the right way you never get comfortable losing whether it’s in the playoffs, Super Bowl, regular season. I just think I was at a kids game the other day and I heard a coach say to his team ‘you gotta get used to losing.’ I don’t agree with that, it’s not how we’re wired,” McDermott said.

Before the 2010 playoffs the rules were even tougher for the team that didn’t win the coin toss because a field goal is all it took for the first team with the ball to win the game. However it shakes out, this will certainly be a big issue with the NFL Competition Committee. In order for any changes to become official, it would take 24 votes among the 32 teams.

“I’ll just speak in general terms, I think experiencing what we experienced overall, I think there’s a better way out there and when you go through experiences like that and you experience those things first hand in particular, you want to evolve the game and I think evolving the game for us going through that like we did is a first hand experience of saying hey we can make the game better if we just did x, y and z,” McDermott said.