BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Bill is coming back to Orchard Park. Thursday, the team announced they signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal.

The Arizona Cardinals released Phillips Wednesday, and the defensive tackle posted on social media his desire to come back to Buffalo.

“The heart wants what the heart wants #letsgobuffalo” Phillips posted on Instagram.

Phillips last played for the Bills in 2019, where he finished with 9.5 sacks in 16 games with Buffalo. He had three sacks last year for the Cardinals in nine games.