Bills Camp Position Preview: QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen’s continued improvement will be the best indicator of how the 2020 season will unfold.

Across the board, Allen’s passing stats went up from his rookie season to 2019 but his accuracy still needs work. His completion percentage last season was 58.8, which was 6 percentage points better than his rookie season but that number still ranks him near the bottom of the league.

The wild card loss to the Texans was vintage Allen. He made plays that had Bills fans scream for joy and he made careless mistakes that made fans… just scream.

Allen admitted that he still thinks about the loss in Houston. Like most young quarterbacks, he’s still searching for a balance between being too conservative and being too risky but Allen vows that he won’t become captain check down.

The Bills invested the 7th overall pick in 2018 on the guy they hoped would become their franchise QB and since then they’ve done a great job of surrounding him with playmakers and a solid offensive line. Allen has all the resources to thrive, now it’s on him.

Josh Allen’s play will be the difference between the Bills winning the AFC East and a playoff game for the first time since 1995 and a repeat of last season.

Veteran Matt Barkley returns for his 3rd season as the backup and has been a good mentor for Allen. The Bills also spent a 5th round draft pick this year on Jake Fromm out of Georgia. The 2nd quarterback job seems to be Barkley’s to lose.