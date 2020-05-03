Bills CB Levi Wallace hosting video game fundraiser to honor family

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) lines up for the snap during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bills cornerback Levi Wallace passes time while quarantined by playing video games.

One of his favorite games is Fortnite.

And now he’s putting his hobby to good use by raising money for the American Cancer Society. On Tuesday, May 5th, Wallace will stream Fortnite with some of his Bills teammates and former Alabama teammates. The event is called “Gamers vs. Cancer.

“I reached out to the American Cancer Society, I have a good friend who works with them and I was just checking on them, seeing how I could help during this time with COVID-19. Cancer has affected me,” Wallace said.

"Cancer doesn't stop while everything else has."#Bills CB @LeviWallace39 is raising money for the American Cancer Society by streaming Fornite this Tuesday from 3-8p.m.



Levi is doing this not only to help others but in honor of his Aunt and Grandfather. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/JQNmqlrqDA — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 3, 2020

While streaming at home, this event certainly hits home as Wallace lost his Aunt to breast cancer when he was in high school and his Granddad passed away from prostate cancer before he turned one. Now he’s finding a unique way to honor them.

Wallace will be streaming from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5th.

Levi Wallace with his Aunt Barbara when he was little. (Photo provided by Levi Wallace)

Wallace found other ways to give back, even through something as simple as joining a zoom call with his high school’s football team:

Great inspiration! Thanks for taking the time to do this @LeviWallace39 https://t.co/8FRIFvNgi0 — Tucson High Football (@FootballBadgers) May 1, 2020

“They reached out to me and said it would be cool if you could come on and tell the kids your story. They know me pretty well, I guess they think I’m a legend or something and I haven’t really done anything but just being able to connect with them it was cool. Just being able to tell them the adversities that I’ve been through. It was good to connect with those kids and I told them they can reach out to me through Instagram, Coach has my phone number so I’m open and available to them,” Wallace explained.

Speaking of that, Wallace also made himself available to Bills Mafia when he posted his phone number on Instagram as a way to connect with anyone who needs someone to talk to during these difficult times.

Last month @LeviWallace39 posted his # to connect w/people during these tough times & the response was exactly what you'd expect from #BillsMafia



"All the way until 2, 3 in the morning, I’m like do you guys ever go to sleep but it was good"https://t.co/wqVMt325If @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4T7oqJ36Ch — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 3, 2020

“I just wanted to reach out to them, pray for them and let them know they’re not in this by themselves especially Bills Mafia. We have the best fans that support us so why not support them you know in this hard time, see if there was any way I could help but it just means the world to me to connect with people,” Wallace said.

Oh did Bills Mafia connect.

“I probably got over 1,000 messages, maybe even more phone calls. I had to start screening it just to like get back to people because I was trying to reach out to people in the order they called me or texted me so it was a few days, it took me a little while to get through all the numbers and names. A lot of it were people reaching out and saying thank you for doing this, you don’t need to text me back I just love what you’re doing so that made me feel good and kept me going,” Wallace said.

Even he needed that as much as maybe some of the people reaching out did. Wallace is by himself in his apartment in Western New York and going through this quarantine alone can be difficult. But as always Bills Mafia came through.

“I knew we had some of the best fans but I was like yo all the way until two, three o’clock in the morning, I’m like do you guys ever go to sleep so but it was good though, it was good,” Wallace laughed.