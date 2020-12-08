Bills CB Tre’Davious White adds another clutch takeaway to his resume

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is hit by San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (30) after White intercepted a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Takeaway Tre’ is more than just a social media account name for Tre’Davious White, it’s a way to describe how he’s playing lately.

White had an interception in the Bills’ 34-24 win against the 49ers on Monday night for his third pick in four games.

“I’m still doing the same things I’ve always been doing, the way I train, eat, sleep, watch film, I’ve been doing the same thing all year. Obviously the football gods have been blessing me the past four weeks but I’m gonna keep doing the same things and hopefully I can continue to take the ball away for the defense,” White said after the game.

And it was another clutch play. White is known for making big-time plays late in games and this was no exception. The Bills were up 34-17 with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter but the 49ers weren’t going away quietly. San Francisco had 3rd and goal at Buffalo’s 5-yard line when White intercepted Nick Mullens to save a touchdown.

“I was just following my man and the quarterback threw it and I just tried my best to not let him make the play and I just put both of my hands out and I just kind of took it away from him,” White explained.

Safety Micah Hyde also had an interception against the 49ers plus a huge goal line stand led by Tremaine Edmunds in the first quarter. Not to mention they limited the 49ers production on the ground only allowed 86 rushing yards.

“We’re an attack-oriented defense. We want to put the pressure on the quarterback and make the game one-dimensional, try to take out the run game and make the game easier by putting it in the quarterback’s hands and make him throw it. That’s definitely always our plan to come out and be the aggressor,” White explained.