BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with an Achilles injury, the team announced.

White was hurt on a non-contact play during the fourth quarter while guarding Miami receiver Tyreek Hill. He was visibly upset and was surrounded by his teammates while he was on the ground.

White was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.