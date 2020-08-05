Bills CB Tre’Davious White says he is “undecided” about playing in 2020

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after making the game clinching interception in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Cincinnati 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills could be without their best player for the 2020 season as cornerback Tre’Davious White still hasn’t made a decision if he will play this year or not.

“I’m still undecided, I’ve got until tomorrow but I just wanted to come in and kind of see how it was going to go, how the season was going to go as far as moving around in the locker room and how the day-to-day operation,” Tre’Davious White said on a zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

You can tell everything White does is in the best interest of his family and that is why he is so torn about this decision.

“I was talking to my old lady and just seeing what would be the best decision for my kids and that playing a part in it. Them being up here and not being able to come to the games and move around and my kids being able to go to school and just being away from my family for such a long time and not being able to do anything. We’re just kind of taking it down to the last day so we’re going to decide from there. So I’m still undecided honestly,” White explained.

If White did opt-out this would obviously be a huge blow to the Bills defense. He ended last season tied for the most interceptions in the league with six and has been a huge reason the Bills defense has been a top three unit the past two seasons. Going into his fourth year, is only expected to take his game to the next level if he does play.

The Bills have already had two players opt-out with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines. If White does opt-out, the Bills will have a glaring hole at cornerback without White and Gaines who was expected to provide depth. They would have to rely on Josh Norman and Levi Wallace to carry the load.

But this shows just how difficult this decision is on players and makes you remember they are real people with real families. White has a wife and two little kids at home to think about.

White also mentioned he didn’t travel to Virginia when defensive players got together for workouts because he didn’t want to go through the airport and risk contracting the virus and then bring it back to his family.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. to decide if they will opt-out or not.