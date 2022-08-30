ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Brandon Beane wanted to wait until the last second possible before making a decision on Tre’Davious White but ultimately he’ll start the season on the Reserve/PUP list.

That means White will miss at least the first four games of the season, the opener in Los Angeles, the home opener against the Titans, then road games at Miami and Baltimore in weeks three and four.

It will probably be longer even longer than that before we see White in a game since he can’t even practice during those four weeks on the PUP list.

White is still working his way back after tearing his ACL during last season’s game in New Orleans on Thanksgiving. Throughout training camp he’s been working off to the side with trainers doing various drills, working out on the bike and other various drills.

In White’s absence, the Bills will rely on third-year cornerback, Dane Jackson and their young corners of Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford to help fill the void. The Bills drafted Elam in the first-round (23rd overall) out of Florida and Benford in the sixth-round out of Villanova.