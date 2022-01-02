Bills clinch playoff spot with 29-15 win over Falcons

Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver (91) celebrates with Harrison Phillips (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) —Even with a surging Falcons team in the second quarter, the Bills topped Atlanta 29-15 on Sunday.

With the Buffalo win and the Ravens 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills punch their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

The running game stood out for the Bills against the Falcons on Sunday. Devin Singletary rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen ran for 81 yards with two touchdowns and threw for 120 yards and three INTs in the win.

The Bills move to 10-6 on the season and move into fourth place in the AFC with their playoff victory secured. Buffalo can clinch the AFC East in Week 18 with a win over the NY Jets.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: After forcing the Falcons to punt on their first possession, Marquez Stevenson muffed the punt and the ball was recovered by Atlanta in the end zone for a safety. 2-0 Falcons.

1Q: On the Bills first offensive possession, they take it 69 yards on 15 plays (seven of those plays inside the 4-yard line) and cap off the drive with a one-yard TD run by Josh Allen. 7-2 Bills.

1Q: On the next Falcons drive, Greg Rousseau strip-sacks Matt Ryan and the fumble is recovered by Harrison Phillips at the 18-yard line. Five plays later, Allen takes it in for the four-yard touchdown run. 14-2 Bills.

2Q: Atlanta kicks a 28-yard field goal. 14-5 Bills.

2Q: Allen throws an interception in the end zone. The Falcons take it 79-yards, thanks to a 61-yard pickup by Kyle Pitts, and finish with a 1-yard touchdown run. 14-11 Bills.

2Q: Atlanta kicks a 24-yard field goal. 15-14 Bills.

3Q: After handing the Falcons a -12 yard drive, the Bills respond with an 80-yard drive, including 25-yards on the ground courtesy of Allen, and finish with a 6-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary. The Bills get the two-point conversion. 22-15 Bills.

4Q: Following a five play drive that resulted in a punt for Atlanta, the Bills go 65-yards in 12 plays and finish with a 4-yard TD run by Singletary. 29-15 Bills.