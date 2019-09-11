Bills coach talks about upcoming game with the Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott discussed the upcoming game against the NY Giants with the media Wednesday morning.

He started with an injury update saying tight end Tyler Kroft would be limited in practice Wednesday, and wide receiver Andre Roberts and defensive back Taron Johnson would not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, wide receiver John Brown and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe were given veteran days off.

McDermott said Taron Johnson’s injury is a hamstring and his status is day-to-day.

When asked about Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, McDermott said, “I think he’s an incredible player, the first time spending anytime watching coach’s film on Saquon, an incredible player, strong, fast, lateral quickness, great vision, great balance, very rarely do you see one guy bring him down, so it will be a big challenge for us.”

McDermott was pressed on whether Frank Gore is just the starting running back or the featured back to which he responded saying, “he’s listed as number one, we have a depth chart, he’s listed at number one, we’re trying to win games and whoever is going to carry the load, whether it’s match up wise or game plan wise or health wise some times, we have a lot of confidence in all three of those guys.”

McDermott was asked about the Patriots signing of wide receiver Antonio Brown, “I’m not even worried about that right now, great player but we got a big challenge right now with Giants on our hands.”

McDermott had high praise for tight end Lee Smith who returned to the team as a free agent this year, “the people that spoke about Lee in terms of his DNA, his leadership, his toughness, leadership in the locker room, leadership on the field, I’ve had the chance to be around him for X amount of months and it’s everything they advertised.”

