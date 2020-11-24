Bills completed “deep dives” during the Bye Week

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a much-needed bye week, the Buffalo Bills returned to One Bills Drive on Monday to start preparing for the LA Chargers in Week 12.

In addition to the well deserved rest that comes with a bye, the Bills coaches spent a good portion of the week off doing a deep dive on what’s worked for the first half of the season, and what areas of their game need work.

“Overall, we looked in a lot of corners of what we were doing in terms of deep dive, we did a lot of good research in the early part of last week of our football team. One of the areas we looked at naturally was the run game, we looked at the pass game too and both sides of the ball, but naturally the run game as well. I feel like we have a good plan going forward,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“Being responsible at it, we looked at everything. Run, pass, on defense we did the same thing, run/pass defense, red zone. You look at everything, special teams included. When things weren’t up to our standard, we had to take a longer look at those areas.”

The run game was a point of contention for the Bills, and something McDermott said they planned to work on during the bye.

Through the first 10 games of the season, the Bills rank 26th in the league with rushing yards, with only 976 yards on the ground. Devin Singletary leads the team with 401 yards, Josh Allen has the second highest rushing yards on the Bills with 279.

Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll says the “deep dive” into the run game was looked at, but also that the team hyper-focuses in on each position group multiple times throughout the weeks, not just during the bye.

“We try to do it every few weeks, so it was just a continuation of what we do,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “You start with yourself, look at formations motions and shifts, gain advantage of what you’re going to do, take a look at fundamentals of what we’re doing and how we teach it. We go back to drills; it’s not what’s in front of your face always, its other things.

“It’s not just the run game, we did it with the pass game and situational stuff. It’s something we do on a consistent basis.”

Along with the deep dive on the offensive run game, Buffalo also worked on stopping the run on the defensive side of the ball, something this defense has struggled with throughout the season.

“We tried to go back and look at some runs that hurt us, and what we were doing during those runs. I think our guys did a good job today at practice going through those runs that really hurt us, hopefully we’ll be better with it the next time we see it,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

The Bills are currently fifth-worst in the league at defending the run. Buffalo has allowed 1,350 yards on 280 attempts for an average of 4.8 yards per carry.