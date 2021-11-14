Bills cruise to 45-17 win over Jets

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Breida celebrates after his second touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — After last week’s sloppy 9-6 loss to the second-to last place Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills get the big win against a bad team that they’ve been looking for in Sunday’s 45-17 win against the New York Jets.

The Bills failed to get into the end zone in Jacksonville last Sunday, but they shook that monkey off their backs early and often against the Jets, scoring the first of many touchdowns in their first possession of the game. Buffalo would score a total of 7 touchdowns at MetLife Stadium, and a majority of the scores would come on the ground.

The rushing game has been a point of contention for the Bills in the last few weeks, but against the Jets, Buffalo put up over 140 yards and four rushing touchdowns from four different Bills.

Josh Allen finished the day 21 of 28 for 366 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

Along with the offense firing on all cylinders for the first time since before the bye week, the Bills defense put together five turnover game, picking off Jets quarterback Mike White four times and forcing a fumble early in the game. The Buffalo D kept New York out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

The Bills get back on track with the win, and move to 6-3 on the season. Buffalo returns home next week when they host a rematch of the 2021 AFC Wildcard game as the Indianapolis Colts come to town.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

— 1Q: The Bills take if 58-yards down the field on their first possession, picking up three consecutive first downs, and finish with a 15-yard dart from Josh Allen to Matt Breida for the touchdown. 7-0 Bills.

— 1Q: Taron Johnson picks off Mike White, and the Bills get points off the turnover after the interception with a 29-yard Tyler Bass field goal. 10-0 Bills.

— 2Q: The Jets kick a 48-yard field goal. 10-3 Bills.

— 2Q: Buffalo goes 75-yards in five plays and finishes with a 12-yard touchdown catch by Stefon Diggs. 17-3 Bills at the half.

— 3Q: The Bills get the ball to open up the half, and cap off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run from Isaiah McKenzie. 24-3 Bills.

— 3Q: On the Jets ensuing drive, Tre’Davious White picks off White. Bills take over at the 17-yard line. Buffalo scores from the turnover, and takes it 64-yards in three plays thanks to a 31-yard catch by Emmanuel Sanders, a 49-yard catch by Gabe Davis, and then a 15-yard touchdown run by Breida. 31-3 Bills.

— 3Q: White throws his third interception of the game, this time to Levi Wallace. Davis catches a 36-yard pass to get the Bills down to the one-yard line, and Zack Moss punches it in two plays later for the score. 38-3 Bills.

— 4Q: The Jets get their first touchdown of the game after picking off Josh Allen. 38-10 Bills.

— 4Q: After the Jets turn it over on downs, Buffalo goes 57-yards, thanks to a massive 43-yard pass from Allen to Diggs, and cap it off with a two-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary. 45-10 Bills.

— 4Q: Joe Flacco throws a 15-yard touchdown pass for the Jets. 45-17 Bills.