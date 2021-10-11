Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football.

The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time.

The Bills put together a stellar first half performance behind their $258 million quarterback. In the first two quarters, Josh Allen was 7 for 14 with 219 yards and two touchdowns, and also led the ground game with four carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Allen would add another touchdown and almost 100 more passing yards in the second half to finish the night 15 of 26 for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Along with the offensive firepower in the first half, the Bills defense held the shifty Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs company to just 13 points after two quarters. Mahomes would connect with Travis Kelce for another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but finished on the losing side of the ball. He finished 33 of 54 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Combine the first half defensive heroics with a Micah Hyde pick-six in the third quarter, the Bills defense slayed the metaphorical Chiefs dragon in Sunday’s matchup. The Kansas City ground game killed Buffalo in the two matchups in 2020, but on Sunday the Bills defense held KC to 120 yards rushing, 61 of those yards coming from Mahomes alone.

After the season opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills have cruised to four straight victories, scoring 35, 43, 40 and now 38 points while allowing a total of 41 points.

For a team that maybe hasn’t garnered the respect nationally that they deserve with the first three wins of the season coming against backup quarterbacks, Sunday night’s victory over the Chiefs was the win the Bills needed in order to silence the haters and prove that they are nobody’s little brother anymore and are a force to be reckoned with.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: After going 56-yards down the field in 17-plays, the Bills defense holds Kansas City to just a 38-yard field goal in the Chiefs’ opening drive. 3-0 Chiefs.

1Q: Buffalo responds with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own, much of it from the legs of Josh Allen who picked up runs of 22 and 11 yards in the possession, and it’s Allen who scamper 9-yards in for the first TD of the game. 7-3 Bills.

1Q: On the ensuing kickoff, Byron Pringle fumbles the ball and it’s recovered by Siran Neal.

2Q: On the next Chiefs possession, Patrick Mahomes leads KC 80-yards down the field on 12 plays, and caps off the drive with a 5-yard pass from Mahomes to Pringle in the end zone. 10-7 Chiefs.

2Q: The Bills respond on their next drive by taking it 75-yards on five plays, including a huge 24-yard pickup by Zack Moss. Allen launches a ball deep into the end zone to Emmanuel Sanders for the TD. 14-10 Bills.

2Q: Buffalo’s defense forces a three-and-out for KC, and on the next Bills drive, Buffalo heads 62-yards thanks to a 61-yard reception from Allen to Stefon Diggs. The Bills can’t find the end zone on the drive, and settle for a 30-yard Tyler Bass field goal. 17-10 Bills.

2Q: The Bills D forces a Chiefs turnover on downs at the 32-yard line, and after a 15-yard pickup by Moss, Allen launches it up to Dawson Knox for the 53-yard touchdown. The two plays go 68-yards in 34 seconds. 24-10 Bills.

2Q: The Chiefs get the ball back with 1:16 left to play, and they take it 39-yards and finish with a 54-yard field goal to end the half. 24-13 Bills.

3Q: Mahomes tosses a pass that bounces off the hands of Tyreek Hill and right into the hands of Micah Hyde who takes it back to the house for the pick-six! 31-13 Bills.

3Q: The Chiefs take it 67-yards down the field, and on the 8-yard line, Mahomes goes to pass but Greg Rousseau gets a hand on the ball and swats it out of the air and snags it for the interception!

4Q: Kansas City goes 52-yards in seven plays and caps off the drive with a one-yard TD by Travis Kelce. 31-20 Bills.

4Q: Buffalo responds following the Chiefs touchdown. After a penalty backs up the Bills to their own 8-yard line, Buffalo trounces all the way down the field, chewing up 7:51 of game clock, including a HUGE Josh Allen hurdle over a defender, and caps off the drive with a statement touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders in the end zone. 38-20 Bills.