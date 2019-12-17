Bills ‘D’ grounds ‘Duck’ Hodges & Steelers offense

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills didn’t really need any added motivation heading into Sunday night’s game against the Steelers.

They knew what was at stake.

But, earlier in the week, Pittsburgh’s third string quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges told reporters the Bills defense was a solid group but added he didn’t know if there’s anything they do that’s special.

Well, the Bills defense took that slight and used that bulletin board material to their advantage. They sacked Hodges four times and picked off the quarterback four times as well.

“We get the doubt from the media so we know we got that motivation and then we’ve got Duck running his mouth throughout the week and that’s the extra motivation that we needed,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said after the game.

He continued, “He went out there and talked a big game and our secondary come up and showed up big. Levi with a pick to end the game, Poyer with a pic, Tre’ White with two. I’m sure I’m missing somebody else. We had a couple sacks so, I mean, guys were fired up. When you’ve got a quarterback who is out there talking trash, that’s what makes football exciting. You can go out there, play the game, pin your ears back and have fun.”

“I was quiet all week,” added Shaq Lawson. ”I was going to wait until the game to talk my junk and I had to say some words to him. I said ‘Duck, duck goose.’ I just let him know, you only start three games — or how many games you start — and he can’t just go out there and talk junk like that. He said we’re a normal ‘D’ and a normal ‘D’ got how many turnovers? How many sacks? So, I mean, that’s just not a normal ‘D’.”