Bills D preparing to be tested by Broncos offense

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 3: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos gives a stiff arm to Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns after a first quarter reception at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Broncos might be 3-7 this season, but five of their losses have been by eight points or less.



The point?

Like the Browns game a few weeks ago, looks can be deceiving. While Denver’s record isn’t great, they ave a ton of offensive playmakers including wide receiver Courtland Sutton.



Sutton currently ranks 11th in receiving yards (805) this season and has 13 catches of 20 or more yards — a mark that is the 4th best in the NFL.



“Big target, man. Big, athletic guy that can move, get off the line and runs great routes,” cornerback Tre’Davious White told reporters this week. “Again, whenever (Sutton) lines up to my side, I have to be ready. Whenever he goes to Levi and Kevin’s side, they’ve got to be ready. So, he’s a big target so it’ll take a total team effort to try to slow that guy down for sure.”

The wide receiver isn’t the only threat the Broncos have in the passing game. Tight end Noah Fant can also be a game breaker and has 360 receiving yards, including six catches that have gone for 20-plus.

“Big guys — freaks, man. You see them on film running, jumping getting every ball around them,” Safety Micah Hyde added. “When they catch the ball, hard to bring down. They’re stiff arming people to the ground. It’s kind of one of those games that you have to have that mindset that you have to go out and tackle these guys. They’re not just going to fall to the ground or anything. You have to go out, tackle these guys — gang tackle — and everyone has to get to the football.”

The same sentiment is echoed when it comes to stopping the run and the Broncos’ 1-2 punch of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

“They both have home run potential,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “Once they get out can break away and make a 5-10 yard run and turn it into a touchdown, 60 yard run. We have to be gap sound, tackle well get off of blocks. At the end of the day, just play physical and play fast.”