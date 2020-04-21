Bills DE Jerry Hughes doing ‘really well’ after offseason surgeries

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is sacked by Jerry Hughes #55 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though the Bills defense lost a couple key guys from last season like Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, they’re expected to be another top unit once again. Those departures also weren’t a surprise and GM Brandon Beane brought in a number of veteran guys in free agency to help fill the void.

“You know Brandon did do a great job of signing some veterans who know the defense, know our scheme so I think that’s gonna be a big plus for us because we have these guys who are professionals, they can play ball so I’m excited that they’re here on the team,” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “They’re familiar with the scheme which is huge so that way once we do come together we don’t have to work on so many things. It can be something simple as you know getting that verbal down because that is very important when you’re out there playing the games on Sunday.”

The News 4 Sports team caught up with Hughes last week and building off of the success the defense has had over the past few years was a big topic.

“I think for us right now we just have to keep building off that continuity. It’s gonna be tough not being around the guys to get that face-to-face time of getting to know one another because one thing that we pride ourselves on is building those relationships because it’s gonna help us on how we play on the field as far as communication. That’s one thing we spend a lot of time on developing that communication on the field during this spring time,” Hughes explained.

And even with the addition of new guys, the defense does have an advantage bringing back many familiar faces including the coaching staff, which is probably the biggest plus especially while football is on hold right now.

Defensive coordinator, Leslie Frazier along with head coach Sean McDermott, has led the Bills defense to a top three unit in the league the past two years.

In 2019, the Bills defense finished third in the NFL in total defense (298.3 yards per game), second in points allowed (16.2 points per game), fourth in pass defense (195. 2 yards per game) and finished in the top ten in at least five other categories.

So to have that continuity and consistency with the coaches staff and a number of players returning on defense, it makes things easier given they won’t get the amount of practice time together as a team that they’re used to heading into a new season.

“That’s huge. We have all of our key pieces still in place and now it’s just about us working on some of the smaller details instead of having to kind of revamp and rephase or reshape things. It’s more so of us working on some finer details. You know we’ve got some veterans who are gonna come in eager to win, eager to play ball and we can feed off that and work off that,” Hughes said.

Catching up with Jerry Hughes last week, he said he'll be paying attention to the draft a lot not only to see his new teammates but he needs to watch something other than CNN and Disney.



"Disney family has been ruling the house." 😂@news4buffalo @Iam_jerryhughes #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gLxo5LkzIu — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 21, 2020

As we’ve seen since since he came to Buffalo, Beane was once again aggressive in free agency. While a big priority is getting more weapons for Josh Allen and improving the offense that often struggled to score points last year, he didn’t forget about the defense signing seven defensive players:

Defensive End, Mario Addison

Cornerback, E.J. Gaines

Defensive Tackle, Vernon Butler

Linebacker, A.J. Klein

Defensive Tackle, Quinton Jefferson

Cornerback, Josh Norman

Linebacker, Tyler Matakevich

Of course, the biggest move Beane made was trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a move that has the entire team buzzing still.

“It shows that he wants to win and it shows that he believes in us. He knows that getting these key pieces is going to help us and get to that next level. Just watching how Stefon plays on Sunday, he’s a big time player. He comes across the field and he makes these big time plays and big time catches,” Hughes said. “That’s what you want to see when you’re on the bench resting is those guys having fun, scoring touchdowns, making those plays so I’m excited. I know we see on Sunday what kind of energy he brings so this is the kind of energy, this is the kind of city that that loves that energy so I’m excited for it.”

As for Hughes, he’s coming off offseason wrist and groin surgeries but says his recovery is on track.

“I’m actually doing really well. We were able to keep our rehab facility open here [Houston] so I’m able to rehab still four times a week. That’s been really great for me to kind of keep that in my recovery process. I’m kind of just working day-by-day trying to get myself ready for whenever we can get back up and ready and get football rolling. I’m just excited to do that,” Hughes said.

Hughes appeared on the injury reports a few times last season for a groin injury and then he revealed on twitter after the season he played with torn ligaments in his wrist.

So while Hughes continues to rehab and get ready for the season as best he can during these times, one thing he’s looking forward to is the draft.

“I mean these are guys who are coming into our team. They’re going to be huge pieces for us that are going to help us win games so I mean you certainly are going to be paying attention to the draft. That and there’s nothing on TV. I can’t watch too much CNN anymore, I gotta take small dosage you know maybe five, ten minutes here and there. Then other than that Disney family has been ruling the house so I will definitely be watching the draft. I need something, I need it,” Hughes laughed.