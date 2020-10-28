Bills DE Jerry Hughes looking to build off performance that earned him AFC defensive player of the week honors

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jerry Hughes has been all around opposing quarterbacks this season and last week finally broke through with not one but two sacks as he led the Bills to their best defensive game of the season.

“I felt good, it was like a baseball player trying to hit a home run. You know you show up to the park, you take your swings, you take your cuts, you may hit the warning track, you may hit the ball hard, right at somebody but eventually you want it to go over the fence,” Jerry Hughes said after practice on Wednesday.

“To kind of just see that happen in the game this past Sunday it was just fun.”

For the first time this season, it was the Bills defense that led them to a win as they beat the Jets 18-10. The Bills sacked Sam Darnold six times and came up with two interceptions. Along with Hughes’ two sacks, he also had one of those picks and that performance earned him the title of AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

And while he’s excited for the honor, it’s more exciting to share it with his family.

“Just watching my kids’ faces when I came home after the game and how excited they were, my son’s down in the basement dancing on the bar and my daughter’s two years old so she’s still trying to figure things out. I think seeing their reaction just overwhelms you with joy,” Hughes said.

“To see their reaction, my son’s four years old and he thinks he has football figured out so it’s just so cool being a dad and being able to enjoy these moments with them. Certainly it’s a huge honor, I will certainly cherish it but I think watching their reaction and seeing how happy and proud they are just makes it so much more.”

This season it’s been the Bills offense that has led them in games but now the defense is hoping it can build off of this performance and set the tone for the rest of the year. After the game on Sunday Hughes said it was a “huge confidence booster”.

The defense has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback with just 11 sacks and hadn’t forced many turnovers with just seven takeaways and only two of those interceptions before Sunday’s game against the Jets. Those are aspects of the game, Hughes says defensive line coach Eric Washington really preaches to his unit every day.

“The best way to win a football game is to create negative plays and force the quarterback into mistakes or anything where he’s panicking, giving up sacks and fumbles so know that those guys aren’t the best ball handlers on the field so we try do our best to get back there quick, fast and violent,” Hughes said.

Something else this coaches staff leans on his player driven leadership. Of course we’ve talked about the void left by guys like Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander over the years and now Hughes is trying to learn from what they did from a leadership standpoint.

“Really taking a page out of their book because at some point in time a leader has to be vocal to let the guys know that this isn’t right or to be vocal enough to congratulate someone, pick someone up when they’re head’s down or they’re getting ripped by a coach but just to let them understand that this is all love so just figuring out how those guys were able to be such great leaders for so long and now seeing how I can kind of put my little spin on it and still be who I am,” Hughes explained.