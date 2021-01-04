Bills defense adds another great performance heading into postseason

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – No Tre’Davious White. No Jerry Hughes. No Mario Addison. No problem. Buffalo opted to sit a few key members of the defense on Sunday against the Dolphins, and they experienced little to no difference on that side of the ball. They forced four turnovers, held the Dolphins to 3-of-10 on third down and kept Miami out of the endzone for the entire first half.

“I wanted us as a collective group to go out there on defense and do what we do,” safety Dean Marlowe said. “Week 17, last game of the season, just go out there and finish strong and just take every opportunity and maximize it.”

Marlowe was one guy who had a memorable afternoon. He got his first and second career interceptions by picking off Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa twice on Sunday.

“I just feel like every play, every quarter, every opportunity anyone gets out there, individually they want to succeed,” Marlowe said. “If you succeed individually, you get everybody around you to do great.”

Marlowe almost had a third interception, but couldn’t quite reel it in.

“I think that’s the only thing on my mind right now is that I did not get that third one,” Marlowe said.

Josh Norman had a pick six, his first since 2015. With some starters sitting out for most of, if not the entire game, the backups proved they can hold their own when their number is called.

“The boys are ballers,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “It’s no dropoff when starters come out. All those guys prepare extremely hard throughout the season and throughout the week to go out there and shine when their opportunity presents itself. We’re lucky to have guys like that on this football team who can go in there any day any snap and play at a high level.”

“Our team is stacked, man,” Marlowe said. “That goes from the starting group to practice squad guys. Everyone is good, everyone has talent, everyone works hard, everyone pushes each other and I think that’s how you bring the best out of everyone.”

“It was a great opportunity,” defensive lineman Mike Love. “Coach told us don’t lose sight of playing and said everyone could have an opportunity if my name was called. I was thankful and glad we could go out there and get the job done.”

This defense showed its depth as they get ready for the crucial postseason.

“That’s what we expect out of our self, we know that our coaches expect that out of us as well,” Poyer said. “You can see at the end of the game we didn’t let our foot off the gas, we kept going so credit to the guys all along, we had a hell of a week of prep, we want to continue that momentum going into the next week of the playoffs.”