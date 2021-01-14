Bills defense faces another challenging tight end vs. Ravens with Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch against New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan, back, and safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When talking about the Ravens offense, the first thing that comes to mind is their top ranked rushing attack and how mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson is.

It’s such a strength of his, outside of the pocket is where he is most dangerous so opposing defenses focus on stopping the run and containing Jackson. But he can make explosive plays with his arm as well and his top receiving target is tight end Mark Andrews.

“Obviously I think the scheme benefits him and he’s making a bunch of plays. He’s one of the best tight ends in the game, Lamar looks for him on a lot of plays and puts it anywhere around him and he goes and gets it so just another big body, a challenge for us and that’s where the tight ends are going in this league,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

The Bills need to limit his production because this season they’ve had problems defending tight ends. They’re actually the team that’s allowed the most catches to tight ends in 2020.

“He is probably Lamar’s favorite target along with [Marquise] Brown so we’ll have to do a good job against the tight ends that we’re gonna face with the Ravens and Brown as well. He’s a guy that can hit some home runs also so we’ll have to pay attention to him as well,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

Look no further than last week’s game against the Colts as their three tight ends, Jack Doyle, Trey Burton and Moe Alie-Cox had a combined 14 catches for 136 yards, a touchdown and two-point conversion.

“I think there’s always some carry over from week to week you know things you can look at. That said these are two different offenses, respectfully. Both very good and both use the tight ends so we’ll have our work cut out for us,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained.

Other tight ends that had big games against the Bills include Mike Gesicki, Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.

“He’s [Andrews] up there with all those guys, incredible tight ends in this league and I will say the tight ends in this league are getting better and better. These dudes are freaks I mean you think about it they’re 6’5″, 6’6″, can run like a receiver and are strong and can block like an offensive lineman and it’s getting wild,” Hyde explained.