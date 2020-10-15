Bills defense faces tough task vs. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Patrick Mahomes is a human highlight reel. It seems like every game he does something that makes you wonder how it’s humanly possible he did that.

And now the Bills have to face the Super Bowl MVP as the Chiefs come to town on Monday night. Both teams will be fired up, looking to bounce back from their first losses of the season.

“It’s a great opportunity for us coming off a tough loss to come out and be able to play on Monday night against the Super Bowl winning Chiefs, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. It’s a great opportunity to come out and get that bad taste out of our mouth from last week and understand it’s a really good offense and we’re gonna have to play really well,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

Last week Mahomes had an “off day” in their loss to the Raiders where he still threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in last week’s loss to the Raiders. He also ran for a touchdown as well. Some “off day”.

Mahomes can make plays both with his incredible arm strength and his legs. When he’s escaping pressure, that can make him even more dangerous as he always seems to find guys down field or extend plays with his feet.

“He’s just as good out of the pocket as he is in the pocket. His ability to be able to extend plays with his legs and then with the strength of his arm he can make all of the throws so understanding that the play’s not over on the initial route, that you know we’re gonna have to continue to plaster,” Poyer said.

“He’s gonna throw some balls up in the air that he believes his guys are gonna come down with. There’s gonna be opportunities for us to be able to make plays on the ball so when those opportunities present itself we gotta take advantage of them.”

The Bills have just two interceptions so far this season, one from Matt Milano in the season opener against the Jets and one by Levi Wallace against the Rams in week three.

They also need to win the turnover battle, something they didn’t do in that 42-16 disaster against the Titans where the Bills turned the ball over three times and creating zero turnovers of their own. Tennessee scored touchdowns on all three turnovers as well.

Another thing the Bills defense has to be better at this week is limiting 3rd down conversions. Way too many times the Titans were able to extend drives by converting on 3rd down or because of pre-snap penalties by the Bills.

“I think we were having trouble with that the past couple weeks. We haven’t been able to get off the field on 3rd down especially in 3rd and long situations where we have to get off the field. I think limiting them to those 3rd downs is being good on 1st and 2nd down, not letting them have a 3rd and 2, 3rd and 3 because the percentage goes up obviously the lower you are in the 3rd down yardage,” Poyer explained.

“We want to get them into 3rd and longs to be able to then disguise and maybe bring some simulated pressures or this, that and the other thing but definitely gotta be good on 1st and 2nd down.”

Especially against a quarterback like Mahomes for reasons mentioned above with his ability to extend plays and find guys even in ridiculous 3rd and long situations.

The Bills pass defense is 24th in the league, giving up 263.2 passing yards per game, while the Chiefs are fourth in the NFL in passing with 287.8 passing yards per game.

It also doesn’t help when the Bills were missing one of their best players as Tre’Davious White was inactive dealing with a back injury against the Titans. Against any offense but especially this one, the Bills are really hoping White is a full-go for Monday’s game. It seems like he’s on the right track as he was limited in during their light practice on Thursday (he didn’t practice leading up to the Titans game).