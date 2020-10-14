Bills defense knows there’s work to do

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) leaps into the end zone as he scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on a 10-yard run in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills defense played one of the worst games in the last two years on Tuesday night as the Titans steamrolled with a final score of 42-16.

“Inconsistent overall. It was a player here, a player there, call here, call there we’d like back. Overall, we had some moments, some moments we’d like back, so those are learning lessons for us as we move forward as a football team. We’re developing this defense, we’re not where we need to be,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. “I think anyone you ask would say the same thing inside of our building.

“We’ve got some work to do, there are some new pieces, and we’ve had some things, lack of continuity you could say because of the bumps and bruises we’ve had at times defensively, but that’s kind of all the different variables that have been into the bucket of improving our defense. At the end of the day, I thought we did some good things, then obviously some things we could improve as well,” McDermott said.

With several key starters out with injuries, including Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano, the defense had a tough time making key stops, especially when it came to stifling the passing game.

“It’s a combination of a few things, being able to play man coverage, we’ve struggled with that a little bit, we’ve even struggled in our zones at times,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Wednesday. “You need a combination of rush and coverage to work together to be successful in our pass defense, and we haven’t been able to consistently put that together yet.

“We’ll keep working at it, because you have to be able to play some man in our league. We haven’t been able to put that together as consistently as we need to, that’s something we’ll to continue to work on,” Frazier said.

Coming off that tough loss, Frazier also said he knows the defense needs to get it together, especially when it comes to stopping the quarterback, because the reigning Super Bowl champs and reigning Super Bowl MVP, are headed to Orchard Park for a Monday night match up in five days.

“We didn’t do a good job keeping the quarterback contained, that honestly affected us. That [Ryan Tannehill] scramble for a touchdown early on third down, you hate to see that. It’s very frustrating in that way,” Frazier said. “It’s something we’ve got to learn from, we’re going to have other mobile quarterbacks down the road, so we’ve got to learn from last night and be better moving forward. We have some good quarterbacks coming up, starting on Monday night. This guy’s [Patrick Mahomes] extremely mobile and good on the run too, so it’s something we’ve got to show up for sure.”

“I don’t know if anyone’s truly stopped him. They’ve slowed him down and contained him, but to limit explosive plays, that’s the goal, and to find ways to take the football away,” Frazier said. “That’s forefront of your mind when you play an Andy Reid offense that is as prolific as theirs is, you’ve got to limit their time on the field.”