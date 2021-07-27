Bills distribute 35,000 tickets to first training camp practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly every Bills fan had to watch from home last season as the team won its first division title since 1995 and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
But as pandemic restrictions are beginning to lift, fans are welcomed back to the stadium for three training camp practices this summer — and Bills fans are chomping at the bit.
The Bills told News 4 they have issued about 35,000 tickets to this Saturday’s free public practice at Highmark Stadium. A few thousand tickets are still available.
The other practices open to the public are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and noon Wednesday, Sept. 1.
