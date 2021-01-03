Bills dominate Dolphins 56-26, sweep the AFC East

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs with the ball on a punt return during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills wrap up the regular season with a huge win over the Miami Dolphins to complete the clean sweep in the AFC East for the first time in franchise history.

Here’s how it happened.

The Bills open up the game with the ball, but after an 11-yard sack, Josh Allen throws his first interception since Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Byron Jones steps up and snags the pick.

The Dolphins take over at the 41-yard line, but can only take it 10-yards thanks to a nine yard sack by Tremaine Edmunds on third down. Miami settles with a 49-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead over the Bills.

After trading back to back to back to back punts, the score would stay at 3-0 to end of the first.

The Bills on the move to start the second quarter, and with a six yard pass to Devin Singletary, Allen breaks Drew Bledsoe’s 2002 record to become the franchise’s single season passing record.

Five plays later, Allen throws a dart to Isaiah McKenzie in the corner of the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Bills take a 7-3 lead.

Following another Miami punt, the Bills take it 88-yards down the field on eight plays and cap off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to McKenzie again. It’s now 14-3, Bills on top.

The Bills defense forces the Dolphins to a three and out, and on the ensuing punt, McKenzie fields the ball and turns on the jets!! McKenzie takes it 84-yards to the house for the Bills first punt return touchdown in 122 games. Buffalo takes a 21-3 lead.

The Dolphins go 61-yards down the field on their next drive, but again settle for a field goal to make it 21-6 with under two minutes left in the first half.

The Bills don’t take the foot off the break to end the half. In his first game back from the IR, John Brown fields a 32-yard touchdown pass from Allen to give Buffalo a 28-6 lead going into the break.

Allen would finish his day at the half 18/25 with 224 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

In Miami’s first possession of the second half, they take it 75-yards. The Bills hold them to third and goal, but a pass interference call on fourth and goal on Josh Norman gives the Dolphins a fresh set of downs on the one-yard line. Miami runs it in on the next play for their first touchdown of the game to make it 28-13.

On the Dolphins’ next possession, deep in their own territory, Josh Norman jumps up and intercepts Tua Tagovailoa and takes it back 16-yards for the pick six! Bills up 35-13.

With Matt Barkely in for Allen, on his first drive of the game, Barkely tosses an interception, but Miami returns the favor with another Tagovailoa interception, this time by Dean Marlowe.

The Bills come away with points off the turnover with a 79-yard drive, ending in an 18-yard touchdown by Antonio Williams for his first career touchdown. Buffalo extends the lead, 42-13.

The next time Miami takes the field, Tua throws his third interception on four possessions. Marlowe snags his second career pick, and second of the game.

Buffalo, again, takes advantage of the short field, and for the second time today, Williams bullies his way over the goal line to give the Bills a 49-13 lead.

Following a Miami touchdown, with just over six minutes left in the game, Barkley airs it out and it’s Gabriel Davis who catches it in stride and takes it to the house! The Bills up 56-19.

Miami scores a touchdown late in the game but it would not be nearly enough. The Bills get the 56-26 win over the Dolphins to complete the sweep in the AFC East and secure the two seed in the playoffs.