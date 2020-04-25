Bills draft Georgia QB Jake Fromm 167th overall

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the 167th overall pick in the fifth-round, the Bills add to their quarterback room drafting Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Fromm left Georgia after his junior year to enter the draft and over his three-year career with the Bulldogs, he threw for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. Fromm also ran for 40 yards on 134 carries and 3 touchdowns.

Last season, Fromm threw for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during his junior year. He now joins Josh Allen and Matt Barkley in the Bills’ quarterback room.