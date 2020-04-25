Bills draft Georgia Southern K Tyler Bass 188th overall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the 188th overall pick in the sixth round, the Bills go special teams and draft Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass.

The Bills now add some competition for Stephen Hauschka who they signed to a contract extension before the 2019 season. Bass made 54 of 68 field goals during his four years at Georgia Southern and made 114 extra points.

Obviously when it comes to playing in Buffalo, the weather gets brought up a lot and Bass says he’s used to kicking in windy conditions.

“Coming from Georgia Southern, we get a lot of wind from the ocean but I think one of my best games was a App State. We played in the snow, we played in the wind, we played in the sleet. You know I’ve played against Minnesota and UMass so that kind of cold and that kind of wind I’m used to,” Bass explained.

Bass also has a special relationship with his grandma who has been there since the start of his football career.

“She was my coach throughout high school. Her only advice was to kick it far and kick it through the up rights so you know that’s really all you can ask for. She would take me to practice every day, help me shag balls and bring me food. She never missed a game even if it was in New Mexico she was there so seeing her in the stands just really drives me to become better just seeing what she’s been through. I want to make her proud,” Bass said.

His grandma also never missed a game even when battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed when he was a senior in high school and still made every single game, home or away while she was going through her chemotherapy treatments.