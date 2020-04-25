Bills draft Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins 207th overall

Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (17) makes a touchdown catch next to UCLA defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Brandon Beane added another possible weapon for Josh Allen drafting the Bills’ second wide receiver of the draft picking Isaiah Hodgins out of Oregon State with the 207th overall pick in the sixth round.

Another addition to our offense.



Welcome to Buffalo, Isaiah Hodgins! #GoBills

Hodgins left Oregon State to enter the draft and during his three years in college, he had 176 catches for 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns which is tied for the second-most in school history.

Last season he earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors when he finished with 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"I used to stay up at night before my college games and watch his highlight tape."



Isaiah Hodgins is excited to learn from Stefon Diggs now that he's a member of the #Bills.

Hodgins said he’s excited to learn from Stefon Diggs, someone he’s admired and watched for years. He also can’t wait to work with Josh Allen and said he loves his competitiveness and says he seems like a natural leader.