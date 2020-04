Pittsburgh defensive back Dane Jackson (11) breaks up a pass to Youngstown State wide receiver Isiah Scott (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With their last pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bills select Pitt cornerback Dane Jackson 239th overall in the seventh round. This was the Bills’ first defensive pick since taking edge rusher A.J. Epenesa in the second round.

Jackson led the Panthers in pass breakups with 12 last season and was a second-team All-ACC.