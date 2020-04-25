Bills draft UCF WR Gabriel Davis with the 128th overall pick

Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis makes a touchdown catch against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With their first pick on day three of the NFL draft, the Bills pick Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis with the 128th overall pick.

Another target on offense.



Welcome to Buffalo, Gabriel Davis! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/8pYmte3GX3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 25, 2020

Even though they traded for Stefon Diggs, I’m not surprised they still added a wide receiver in the draft to help boost that passing attack that’s struggled over the years and especially the last two finishing second worst in 2018 and seventh worst in 2019.

The newest member of the Buffalo Bills, WR Gabriel Davis.



He talked to the media on a zoom call and explains what makes him stand out and separates himself from others. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ip6x2HLhTK — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 25, 2020

Davis adds some much needed size to the Bills wide receiving corps at 6’2″, 210 pounds. Throughout his career at Central Florida, Davis ended with 2,447 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

Davis left UCF early to enter the NFL draft and finished 10th in receptions, seventh in receiving yards, and second in receiving touchdowns.

Gabriel Davis doesn't know too much about the Bills or Buffalo but he's excited to work with Josh Allen and mentions Allen's competitiveness among other things. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/7OwSk1klvx — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 25, 2020

He earned firs-team All-AAC honors last season after ended with 72 catches for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns. Davis now joins a Bills wide receiving corps he can learn from and develop with guys like Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley.