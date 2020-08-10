Bills DT Ed Oliver says felt “violated” by his arrest in Houston

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before a preseason game against he Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver spoke to the media for the first time on Monday since his arrest in Houston in May, which the charges were then dropped last month.

“I’m not sure how you get arrested with nothing in your system but honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know how I got arrested. That’s one of the things I say life can hit you quick like even if you’re innocent you can still go to jail for nothing,” Ed Oliver said on a zoom call with reporters.

Oliver was arrested in Houston for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon but those charges were dropped by the Montgomery County district attorney.

Talking with Ed Oliver's attorney, Gary Patterson after the charges were dropped against Oliver, Patterson told me Oliver felt "violated" that he was arrested since he blew a .000 on a breathalyze and today Oliver echoed that. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/RmAfUqL5Vj — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 10, 2020

Oliver’s attorney Gary Patterson told News 4 that the charges were dropped said the charges were dropped because of the lack of evidence.

Patterson said Oliver blew a .000 on the breathalyzer the night of the arrest and the blood results came back negative to show there were no drugs or alcohol in his system. That is also why the unlawfully carrying a weapons charge was dropped because in Texas it is legal to carry a pistol, gun, etc. in your car. The only time it becomes illegal is if the drive is intoxicated or charged with a criminal act, which he was not.

But Oliver was taken to jail before he was able to take that independent blood test. So he was given a jumpsuit with holes in it, slippers and locked in a cell.

“I didn’t feel right because I felt like I shouldn’t be doing this. I didn’t work my life and walk the straight line my whole life to be put in a jumpsuit and be taken to jail for what? That’s why I feel violated,” Oliver said.

#Bills DT Ed Oliver said George Floyd's murder really put things into perspective since his arrest in Houston was around the same time that happened.



"That could have been me." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/loPCPRuHZO — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 10, 2020

The arrest came just over a week after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers which Oliver said put things into perspective for him.

“Like that could have been me. Like if I wasn’t just “yes sir, no sir,” and just comply. All it took was for me to move the wrong way or do something the wrong way and and that could have been me,” Oliver said.

Oliver also said the police officers weren’t understanding that he was just tired and wasn’t actually drunk or under the influence of drugs.

“I think I got a little frustrated when I took the breathalyzer test and it came back .000 but he was like I still think you’re intoxicated,” Oliver explained.

But he also said as frustrating as it was, he wasn’t going to fight back or resist. He knew he didn’t do anything wrong so it was just a matter of waiting for the results to come back.

“The truth is gonna set you free.”