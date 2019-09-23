Bills DT Harrison Phillips Tears ACL, Out For The Season

Buffalo Bills’ Harrison Phillips reacts after forcing a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips tore his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, and is out for the remainder of the 2019 season. Head Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday afternoon the injury happened on the Bengals’ final drive of the game.

“Unfortunate, a young player that’s been developing, was having a very good year and was an important piece of our defense,” said McDermott. “We’ll mend up and guys will step in and step up and we’ll go on from there. Unfortunate, sad, he worked extremely hard but it’ll be good having him around. Brandon and I have spoken about it, we’ll address it as we move forward.”

The second year defensive tackle had three tackles and half a sack in three games this season. The Bills will look to rely on Ed Oliver, Jordan Philips, and Star Lotulelei at defensive tackle. Buffalo also has Kyle Peko and Vincent Taylor available at the DT spot on the practice squad.