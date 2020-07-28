Bills DT Star Lotulelei opts out of 2020 season

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It looks like the Bills have their first player opt out of the season.

A league source confirmed to News 4 that Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will be taking a voluntary opt-out for the 2020 season, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The $4.5 million guaranteed he was set to make this season and the $2.5 million next year will now be pushed to 2021 and 2022 as well as the final two years of his contract.

The former first round pick spent the first five years of his career with Carolina before signing a five-year deal with the Bills in free agency in March 2018.

This is a big loss for the Bills defensive line. Now they’ll have to rely on that depth and veteran experience they brought in this offseason to fill the void. Expect Vernon Butler, another former first-round pick and Carolina Panther to play a bigger role this season and also opens the door for new comers.