Bills fall to Bucs 33-27 in overtime thriller

TAMPA, Fla. (WIVB) — It was the tale of two halves for the Bills in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, but in overtime the Buccaneers overtook Buffalo 33-27.

After a disappointing loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Bills had a tough test in the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers as they looked to get back on track and stay in a Wild Card position in the AFC.

The Buccaneers controlled the entire first half, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal in the first two quarters, all the while keeping Buffalo out of the end zone, leading the Bills, 24-3, at the half.

That’s when the Bills flipped the script. The Bills gave up only one field goal to the Bucs in the second half and went on to score three touchdowns and a game-tying field goal of their own with just 22 seconds left in the game, to end regulation tied up at 27 apiece.

In overtime, the Bills punted it away, and on Tampa Bay’s possession, Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard touchdown to end it.

Josh Allen finished 36/54 passing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also led all rushers on the Bills, running for 109 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Buffalo moves to 7-6 on the season.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

— 1Q: After trading punts to open up the game, on the Bucs second possession, Leonard Fournette broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run. 7-0 Buccaneers.

— 2Q: Tampa Bay took it 80 yards in 15 plays and finished with a 23-yard field goal. 10-0 Buccaneers.

— 2Q: The Bills put together a 72-yard drive, including three 20+ yard receptions to Emmanuel Sanders, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, but couldn’t get over the goal line and settled for a 21-yard Tyler Bass field goal. 10-3 Buccaneers.

— 2Q: Tom Brady took a shot high in the back corner of the end zone and Mike Evans made an insane jumping catch for the touchdown. 17-3 Buccaneers.

— 2Q: Bucs took it 72 yards down the field and capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive up the middle by Brady. 24-3 Buccaneers.

— 3Q: After the Bills took over on downs, they went 81 yards in nine plays, including the Bills first run of the game by a running back, and capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen. 24-10 Buccaneers.

— 4Q: Bucs kicked a 24-yard field goal. 27-10 Buccaneers.

— 4Q: Buffalo went 75 yards in five plays and finished with a 15-yard dart from Allen to Dawson Knox. 27-17 Buccaneers.

— 4Q: After a short Tampa punt, the Bills took over in Bucs territory. Nine plays and 46 yards later, Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for the 4-yard touchdown. 27-24 Buccaneers.

— 4Q: The Bills tied the game with just 22 seconds left after taking it 70 yards, and finished with a 25-yard Bass field goal. 27-27 at the end of regulation.

— OT: After the Bills punted it away in overtime, Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard game winning touchdown. 33-27 Buccaneers.