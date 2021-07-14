Bills fans welcomed for three training camp practices at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills aren’t going away for training camp this summer, but fans will still have an opportunity to attend practice for free.
The Bills emailed season-ticket holders Wednesday to let them know about a special pre-sale ticket window coming at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are free, but required.
The practice sessions currently open to fans at Highmark Stadium are:
• Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m., branded as The Return of the Blue and Red presented by Bud Light
• Wednesday, Sept. 1 at noon
Tickets will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is not yet known whether tickets will be available to the general public. The Bills said season-ticket holders will receive a follow-up email Thursday morning with the link to access tickets. Tickets are mobile only.
There was no information provided about capacity restrictions or whether fans must be vaccinated to attend – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last month rescinded the county’s requirement that all fans must be fully vaccinated in order to attend games at Highmark Stadium.
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.