Bills fend off Bengals, improve to 3-0 for first time since 2011

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) triple play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a tale of two halves for the Bills on Sunday.

But, when they needed it most, quarterback Josh Allen led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter in Buffalo’s 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the victory, the Bills are off to their first 3-0 start since 2011.

After the Bengals rallied to take a 17-14 lead late in the game, Allen led the Bills on a 7-play, 78-yard drive highlighted by rookie tight end Dawson Knox’s 49-yard catch and run to set the Bills up inside the red zone.

Frank Gore, who led the Bills with 76 rushing yards, capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Bills back out front for good, 21-17.

As Andy Dalton tried to answer and lead the Bengals down the field for a potential game-winning drive, Tre’ White ended all hopes of a comeback, picking off his second pass of the game.

The Bills defense dominated, holding Andy Dalton and the Bengals offense to one first down in the first two quarters of action. Meanwhile, Allen and the offense raced out a 14-0 halftime lead on touchdown’s from Knox and two Stephen Haushcka field goals.

In the second half, Bengals rookie head coach Zac Taylor flipped the script, took advantage of several Allen miscues as the Cincy offense and defense dominated the final 30 minutes of action.

The spark for the Bengals came late in third quarter on an ill-advised throw from the Bills young, second year quarterback.

Flushed from the pocket and rolling to his right, Allen threw the ball across his body in an attempt to connect with Cole Beasley down the field. It was an easy interception for Dre Kirkpatrick who returned it to the 22-yard line.

Dalton needed all only three plays to get the Bengals on the board, taking it in for a one yard score.

After forcing a Bills punt, Dalton and the Bengals offense went back to work and used an 11-play 82-yard drive highlighted by Dalton’s TD toss to Joe Mixon to tie the game at 14.

Randy Bullock would boot a 43-yard field goal, as the Bengals scored 17-unanswered to take a 17-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Bills is a showdown with the New England Patriots, who improved to 3-0 with a 30-14 win over the New York Jets.