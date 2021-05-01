Bills finally take a CB with Wisconsin’s Rachad Wildgoose in the sixth-round

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 38-0. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane has stressed the fact that he doesn’t draft for need but rather taking the best player available. That’s why we didn’t see Buffalo take a cornerback earlier than they did even though it’s an area they need help in.

The Bills finally took one in the sixth-round drafting Rachad Wildgoose out of Wisconsin with the 213th overall pick.

Besides drafting best player available, another theme continued with this pick, versatility as he’s not just a nickel or outside cornerback but rather a mix.

“I would say I’m a hybrid of the two. I can do both equally as effective,” Wildgoose said.

“They [the Bills] liked my versatility, the fact that I could play in and out and they just basically told me just keep working you know don’t just depend on what you did in college to take you through the league, keep working because when you get to the league you gotta be prepared to make a difference and I’m just so grateful to be in this position.”

Wildgoose played in 24 career games at Wisconsin and started 17 of those. During that time he recorded 57 tackles, five for loss, had an interception, 14 passes defended, and three fumble recoveries.

But he wasn’t able to finish his junior season in 2020 because of a broken scapula.

“The injury was season-ending broke right scapula so I couldn’t come back for the rest of the year,” Wildgoose explained.

That’s in the past now as Wildgoose says he’s not worried about any setbacks even though he hasn’t put gear on since then.

“I’m 150% ready. I have strength back in my shoulders so I’m not worried about hitting and putting on pads,” Wildgoose said.

When it comes to the cornerbacks the Bills had last season, it seems like they’ll stick with that group for 2021 with Tre’Davious White an obvious lock as a starter but opposite of him remains a question mark. They re-signed Levi Wallace who was the starter on the other side but we saw the Bills use a rotation with Wallace and Josh Norman last year there.

Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis will provide some competition and now enter Wildgoose in the mix.

In the slot there’s Taron Johnson as the starter and Siran Neal as his backup.