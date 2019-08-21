Bills Fine-Tuning Little Things Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game

With the season opener just two and a half weeks away, Friday night’s third preseason game for the Bills is really going to be a last opportunity for a lot of the starters to fine tune most of of the little things. Head Coach Sean McDermott didn’t give a specific timetable, but traditionally, this is the game where the starters see the majority of the first half.

“For me it’s just all about technique, the basics, the fundamentals, your eyes because the game speed picks up,” said linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. “I’m just making sure I’m seeing what I’m supposed to see as far as my keys, and reacting appropriately. The biggest thing is just staying healthy. Really those two or three things, if I can take those into week one of the season, I’ll be happy about it.”

“I just continue to do every play right and do things right, catch the football, block and stuff like that,” said rookie tight end Tommy Sweeney. “I just go out there and play a good game and do what I do.”

“The offense is getting more comfortable with each other and everybody’s buying in,” said rookie offensive lineman Cody Ford. “We’re taking it day by day. The chemistry is getting built, it’s helping us out and we’re taking steps every day getting better.”

“Not saying that the preseason doesn’t matter, but the season is what really matters,” said offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. “We play every game as if it counts. We’re just learning and playing and growing. It’s basically just practice on TV, we’re just gonna hit the ground rolling and see what happens.”

Mitch Morse is still working through the concussion protocol. Head Coach Sean McDermott telling us the offensive lineman will not play Friday night, even though he has been limited in practice the last couple of days. Tight end Dawson Knox is returning, he is expected to play against the Lions as he returns from a hamstring injury.